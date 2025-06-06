Julia Reilly, TNA Wrestling’s Claire Lynch, Passes Away

Julia Reilly—best known to wrestling fans as Claire Lynch from one of TNA’s most infamous storylines has sadly passed away. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reilly died two months ago in Orlando. Her body was discovered in her home after she failed to appear for a scheduled event. It is believed she died of natural causes.

Reilly debuted in TNA in 2012 as Claire Lynch, a character who, according to storyline, had an affair with AJ Styles and was supposedly pregnant with his child. The angle, driven by Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, became a central plot point until fans took things too far once Reilly’s true identity was revealed.

Reilly faced intense online harassment across her personal platforms—including her website, YouTube channel, and LinkedIn profile. The backlash quickly escalated, prompting her to exit the storyline abruptly. Her exit was explained on TV with a statement from Lynch’s ‘lawyer,’ who revealed that AJ Styles was not the father and that she had never been pregnant.

Reilly later explained that she left the role out of concern for her long-term career. The response was so severe that she reportedly never included the TNA appearance on her acting resume again. In recent years, Reilly worked as a presenter and MC for events in Central Florida, like trade shows.

We at SEScoops would like to share our condolences to Reilly’s friends, family, and those who knew her at this sad time.

