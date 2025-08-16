WWE Alum Re-Signs With TNA At Emergence Event

One former WWE Superstar will be sticking with TNA Wrestling after re-signing with the promotion at the Emegence event. During a segment, TNA President Carlos Silva, Tommy Dreamer, Jazz, Xia Brookside, Masha Slamovich, and Léi Y?ng Lee appeared in the ring.

Dreamer announced that TNA had a new contract to offer Lee and spoke highly of the former Superstar. Lee was visibly moved by the words and signed a new contract, keeping her as a TNA Knockout.

Lee was part of WWE for seven years where she worked under the ring name Xia Li. The first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring, Lee spent years in WWE NXT before being called up to the main roster in 2021.

Lee has faced some of TNA’s top names since her arrival in September 2024, including challenge for the Knockouts Title at Against All Odds 2025. While she is yet to hold gold in TNA, this new contract means it may be just a matter of time before Lee wins a championship.