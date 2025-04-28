Leon Slater Still The ‘Moment Maka’ Following 450 Crash Out at TNA Rebellion

Leon Slater is in good spirits after a frightening dive during TNA Rebellion left fans worried about his safety.

Slater competed alongside Moose, KC Navarro, Matt Cardona, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Sidney Akeem in the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship. During the contest, Slater climbed the X structure and attempted a senton 450º splash onto the group below. Typically, competitors position themselves to catch the diving wrestler, but this time, a miscommunication or poor placement resulted in Slater crashing directly onto the floor.

Following the hard landing, AJ Francis and Moose were seen immediately checking on Slater. The young star later addressed the incident on Twitter/X, thanking everyone for their support:

“Thank you everyone that has showed concern or sent a message I appreciate it more than you know,” Slater wrote. “I LIVE TO TELL THA TALE ? MOMENT MAKA.”

TNA Rebellion 2025 Quick Results

Here are the results from last night’s TNA Rebellion PPV from the Galen Center, Los Angeles, California:

Ultimate X Match – TNA X-Division Championship:

Moose (c) def. Matt Cardona, KC Navarro, Leon Slater, Sidney Akeem & El Hijo del Vikingo to retain.

Four-Way Tag Team Match – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship:

Ash By Elegance & Heather By Elegance (c) def. The Meta-Four (Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend), Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley, and Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) to retain.

Six-Man Tag Team Match:

Ace Austin & The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (with Sean Waltman) def. The System (Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & Moose).

Singles Match – TNA International Championship:

Steve Maclin (c) def. Eric Young to retain.

Falls Count Anywhere Match:

Mike Santana def. Mustafa Ali.

Singles Match – TNA Knockouts World Championship:

Masha Slamovich (c) def. Tessa Blanchard by submission to retain.

TNA World Tag Team Championship:

The Nemeths (Nic & Ryan Nemeth) def. The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) – NEW Champions.

TNA World Championship – Triple Threat:

Joe Hendry (c) def. Ethan Page & Frankie Kazarian to retain.

Post-match: Trick Williams attacked Joe Hendry to close the show.