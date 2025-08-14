Former UFC Owner Rumored To Be Involved In Potential TNA Sale

Could TNA be sold in the near future?

There has been a lot of talk about TNA’s future in the wrestling world recently. With the company’s recent resurgence and partnership with WWE, there has been a belief that TNA could land a new TV deal soon with much better exposure.

A new report from Fightful Select, however, reveals a potential direction for the company that not many would have predicted. According to the report, Anthem officials have also been exploring a potential sale for the company alongside the new TV deals, and they’ve sent feelers to potential buyers.

The officials being interested in a sale is not new, and the company has had talks with potential buyers within the wrestling world in recent years. Former TNA president Scott D’Amore has publicly talked about his unsuccessful efforts to buy the company, and Tony Khan also revealed that he was approached by the promotion before he founded AEW.

Though the report reveals that it wasn’t the only time Khan was approached about a potential buy. Tony was offered the company again a few years after starting his own promotion. The Jacksonville Jaguars owner, however, opted against it since most of the AEW veterans have more history with ROH than TNA.

An interesting rumor about the potential sale is the involvement of former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta. Fertitta worked with Dana White for decades and has an obvious TKO connection, which could help him in the talks of a potential sale.

What’s really in the future of the wrestling promotion is anyone’s guess, but with the latest reports, it appears that all options are on the table for Anthem.