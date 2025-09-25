Masha Slamovich On Domestic Violence Allegations: We Hurt Each Other

Masha Slamovich has been accused of being abusive during her past relationship with independent wrestler Akira, in a concerning development for the TNA star. After being removed from multiple events, Slamovich has shared her one and only statement on the matter.

Without going into specifics, she described her past relationship with AKIRA as “toxic and mutually destructive,” admitting to personal failures and expressing regret. Slamovich added that she has since sought help and is working towards a healthier way of handling conflict.

This controversy came about after a friend of AKIRA’s shared a collection of alleged screenshots, images, and messages between Akira and Slamovich. The material reportedly includes photos suggesting physical abuse and a pattern of troubling behavior.

A page on TNA’s website hyping her Knockouts Title match at TNA Victory Road has been removed, leaving many to suspect that she will not be competing at the event. Slamovich was also absent from TNA’s invasion of WWE NXT, though Fightful Select has shared that she was never planned for the show and was out of the country at the time.

TNA is investigating the claims against Slamovich, who last competed for the promotion during the September 5, taping of TNA iMPACT. For now, Masha’s future with the promotion and the wider wrestling world remains uncertain.