TNA Removes Victory Road Title Match Amid Masha Slamovich Domestic Violence Investigation

TNA Wrestling star Masha Slamovich is facing accusations of domestic violence of her former partner, AKIRA, in a situation the promotion is now investigating. The controversy has already impacted Slamovich’s career, with her upcoming plans in TNA seemingly nixed.

At TNA Victory Road on September 26, Slamovich was scheduled to challenge Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance. However, fans visiting TNA’s official article promoting the match are now met with an “Error 404: Not Found” message. The removal of the coverage has led many to believe that the title match is officially off.

Slamovich’s challenges extend beyond TNA. She was also dropped from Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland XII card, where she was originally set to face Shayna Baszler. Instead, fellow TNA Knockout Dani Luna will step in for the match at the October show.

*ROSELAND XII UPDATE*



Masha Slamovich will no longer be competing at #PrestigeRoseland XII.



We will have further updates for you later tonight.



Thank you & we will see you on 10/5 in Portland, Oregon! — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) September 23, 2025

The controversy draws comparisons to 2020, when former Knockouts star Tessa Blanchard faced allegations of bullying and racist behavior. Despite the backlash, TNA crowned Blanchard its first female World Champion, a decision that earned both TNA and Blanchard heavy criticism.

Slamovich, a former Knockouts Champion herself, now faces an uncertain future in TNA. With her match seemingly scrapped and her absence from TNA’s ongoing invasion of WWE NXT, signs suggest she may be sidelined from the promotion for the foreseeable future.