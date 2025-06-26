Matt and Jeff Hardy as TNA Tag Champions
TNA

Matt Hardy: The End of The Hardy Boys Is Drawing Near

by Thomas Lowson

Matt and Jeff Hardy have wowed and amazed fans for decades, but their time in the ring is coming to an end. During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Matt got candid about where he and Jeff stand in their careers, admitting that retirement is drawing near.

“We want a story — and the story of our careers, like this is… we know we’re not — we’re in our last few years and we want to make them as great as they can possibly be.”

Currently, fans can find Matt and Jeff in TNA Wrestling, where they recently held the promotion’s World Tag Team Championships. On the podcast, Matt highlighted the efforts of TNA’s Tommy Dreamer into making this run happen.

“Someone who is owed a ton of credit for it is the man that is here in this conversation with us, Tommy Dreamer. I want to give him credit because Tommy has put us in a position to succeed.”

After more than 30 years of revolutionizing tag team wrestling—from tables, ladders, and chairs to world title gold, the end of the Hardys is in sight. While an exact date is yet to be revealed, Matt and Jeff are determined to finish on their own terms.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

