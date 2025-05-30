Matt Hardy: We’re Working On Jeff’s Return to Canada

Jeff Hardy hasn’t competed in Canada for a long time, due to the nation’s restrictions over letting him in given his past legal troubles. Many fans hope to see Jeff north of the border, and that will hopefully change soon enough.

On his Extreme Life podcast, Matt Hardy reflected about TNA’s recent return to Canada. While Jeff wasn’t a part of the taping, Matt shared that the idea of his brother competing in Canada is being worked on.

“So many of you are excited for Jeff Hardy to one day be back in Canada… we’re hoping this will be something that happens sooner rather than later.”

Whenever TNA travels to Canada, the promotion writes Jeff off TV to explain why he won’t be appearing. Instead of his brother, Matt teamed with Leon Slater to challenge TNA World Tag Team Champions Nic and Ryan Nemeth at Under Siege.

As for Jeff, he remains a massively popular name in wrestling, despite his run-ins with the law. As for appearing in Canada, time will tell if he ever gets the chance.