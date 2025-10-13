Matt Hardy Reacts To Retiring Team 3D At TNA Bound For Glory

Following their historic and emotional victory over their legendary rivals, Team 3D, at the TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view, Matt Hardy has shared his thoughts on the match and the shocking post-match retirement ceremony. The Hardys defeated Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley in a brutal Tables Match to retain both the TNA and NXT World Tag Team Championships, bringing an end to their 27-year rivalry.

Speaking in a post-show interview, Matt Hardy discussed his confidence going into the match, but also his genuine shock at what transpired after the bell.

“I knew we were going to go to war with Team 3D, I was confident we would beat Team 3D. We’ve been on an absolute regular grind, we’re doing well for ourselves, especially at our age. We’re both very healthy, very physically fit. Those guys haven’t done this in a while, so I thought we would be able to pull off the win tonight and get that W, establish ourselves as the greater of the two teams. They came out looking for a knockout, no doubt, 3Ds right off the jump, right out of the gate. But what I was shocked about was that when the match ended, they took off their boots. They called it a career, I did not expect that. And they gave us their boots, which was the ultimate sign of respect.”

Hardy also reflected on what has been one of the most successful and decorated weeks of his entire career, in which The Hardy Boyz captured three different sets of tag team championships.

“What a week. We became the NXT Tag Team Champions, we became House Of Glory Tag Team Champions, and then we went on to retire Team 3D, the Dudley Boyz, our biggest nemesis over the last quarter of a century. If you don’t think we’re the best in the game right now, I don’t know what you’re thinking. I have four words for everyone, the GOATs are here.”