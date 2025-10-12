Jeff Hardy Says Planned Autobiography Will Deal With Years Of Alocholism

Matt and Jeff Hardy’s lives and careers will be the subject of a pair of wrestling autobiographies, the legendary brothers have shared. Speaking to The Wrestling History Channel, Matt shared that both men could write individual autobiographies given all that has happened in and out of the ring.

Jeff then shared that he has already began working on his book. Jeff won’t hold back, as he shared that his book will deal with his past alcoholism head on.

“I got four years’ worth of journaling throughout my alcoholism. So, I’ve already started trying to go back to each page and write one, but it’s a huge project. I might end up needing a little help.”

These books won’t be the first time that fans will get to read about the lives of Matt and Jeff Hardy. In 2003, the pair penned ‘Exist 2 Inspire,’ while both were with WWE. Given the date, the book would miss several key moments of the pair’s lives, including their runs in TNA Wrestling, WWE return in 2017, and issues with the law.

Currently, Matt and Jeff are competing in TNA, where they hold the TNA World Tag Team Titles. The duo also hold the 4th Rope Wrestling Tag Team Titles, the NXT Tag Team Titles, and most recently won tag gold for House of Glory Wrestling. The pair will battle Team 3D (Bully Ray & Devon) at TNA Bound for Glory 2025.

With a career most tag teams could only dream of, the lives of Matt and Jeff will make for a thrilling read. Time will tell if these ideas ever make it to bookshelves, but Jeff is already working on making his book a reality.