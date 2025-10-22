Mike Santana Ready For TNA World Title Dream Match With AJ Styles

AJ Styles’ name is synonymous with TNA Wrestling — but could a TNA World Championship reign still be in his future? Speaking with The Stunner, current TNA World Champion Mike Santana revealed that Styles is firmly on his radar.

“I have one dream match left. I’ve been thankful and blessed enough in my career to have worked with some amazing people. A lot of guys that I grew up watching and idolizing, but the one guy that’s left is AJ Styles.”

Santana captured the TNA World Championship at Bound for Glory 2025, ending the reign of WWE NXT’s Trick Williams. While Santana has now brought the title back to TNA Wrestling, he’s ready to put the gold on the line against one of WWE’s very best.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. I want to wrestle AJ Styles one-on-one in a TNA ring for the world title.”

The clock is ticking for this match to happen as Styles has shared that he will retire from in-ring competition in 2026. Already, Styles has competed for the final time in Australia and more recently had an emotional send-off in Japan.

Styles made a return to TNA Wrestling at Slammiversary 2025, where the first-ever X-Division Champion endorsed current champion Leon Slater. Time will tell if a TNA World title match materializes, but Santana is ready to face the Phenomenal One if the opportunity arises.