Moose Responds To Skeptics Of TNA’s Record-Setting Bound For Glory Attendance

TNA Wrestling star Moose has taken to social media to push back against fans who have expressed skepticism about the company’s new North American attendance record. Following the successful Bound For Glory pay-per-view this past Sunday, TNA announced that the event had set a new company record with an attendance of 7,794 fans.

The announcement was a major milestone for the promotion, but it was met with some online criticism from those who claimed that a large number of the tickets were given away for free. Moose, a former TNA World Champion, posted a passionate defense of TNA’s achievement. In his post on X, Moose addressed the critics directly.

“For the people saying half of our record setting attendance record was free tickets given are brain dead and fail to realize in 2016/17 myself The Hardy’s Eddie Cody Rhodes Drew McIntyre Lashley wrestled at Universal in front of only 150 people were every single ticket were free because universal didn’t allow ticket sales.

I could understand 200/300 comped tickets for sponsors and media purposes and friends and family but 3k. No business will take an outstanding loss just to fill up an arena. if it was that easy every company would do it and we would have done it a decade ago when we struggling to get 500 people to attend a show. Just enjoy the growth and the win. we wouldn’t be in their position without you guys our true fans. THIS IS TNA. [heart emoji]”

The fallout from Bound for Glory will air this Thursday night on Impact.