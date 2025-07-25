Moose Was Injured Early In TNA Slammiversary Title Match

A new report has revealed that the acclaimed TNA X-Division Championship match between Moose and Leon Slater at last Sunday’s Slammiversary had to be significantly altered on the fly. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Moose was injured early in the bout, forcing the two to scrap many of their planned spots.

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that despite the match being hailed as one of the best of the night, it could have been even better if not for an injury to the then-champion.

“Moose was injured very early in the match with Slater to the degree that apparently they had to cut a lot of planned moves out,” Meltzer wrote. “It was said that as good as the match was, it would have been even better had he not been injured.”

Despite the injury, Moose completed the match, which saw Leon Slater become the new TNA X-Division Champion. After the show, Moose announced on social media that he was taking a break to “get healthy.” However, that break was short-lived, as he appeared on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT! and immediately made it clear he was now gunning for Trick Williams’ TNA World Championship.

Moose’s new target, Trick Williams, is currently one of the most talked-about stars in wrestling. In addition to holding TNA’s top prize, he is also a contracted WWE NXT superstar. Williams appeared on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, where he was involved in a memorable in-ring confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker.