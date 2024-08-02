Mustafa Ali Finishing Up With TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali is finishing up with TNA Wrestling and released the following ‘political statement’ addressing his run with the company.

Ali debuted for TNA in the main event of No Surrender, where he challenged and defeated Chris Sabin for the TNA X-Division Championship. He is ‘stepping down’ to focus on independent bookings.

MUSTAFA ALI

August 1, 2024

My Fellow Citizens of TNA,

Over the past six months, we have made great progress as a company.

Today, TNA has the strongest fanbase in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our X-Division, in lowering the number of senior citizens on our roster, and in expanding affordable tickets to a record number of fans worldwide. We’ve provided critically needed entertainment to millions. Passed the first “limits” rule for the X-Division in 22 years. Featured the X-Division Championship on the cover of Pro Wrestling Illustrated for the first time since 2006. Appointed the first Pakistani-Indian American as champion. Main evented recording breaking attendance shows. TNA has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.

I know none of this could have been done without you, the citizens of TNA. Together, we overcame unfit and unfair leaders. We’ve protected and preserved our X-Division. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances with promotions all around the world.

It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your X-Division Champion. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the X-Division for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my independent obligations for the remainder of my term.

I will not speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.

For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Campaign Singh for being an extraordinary campaign manager in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the Citizens of TNA for the faith and trust you have placed in me.

I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing that TNA can’t do-when we do it together. We just have to remember we are TNA.

– Mustafa Ali