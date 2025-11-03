TNA’s Mustafa Ali Shares Update After Announcing Injury

TNA Wrestling’s Mustafa Ali is dealing with an injury, though he hopefully won’t be out of action for long. Ali faced Peter Tihanyi at the German Wrestling Federation’s Legacy: 30 Jahre Berlin Wrestling on November 2. At the event, Ali shared news of his injury.

While injuries are never a positive, Ali is confident that he will not be out for long. On X, he shared that “no dates/time will be missed” and that instead, he will simply need to undergo “some extensive rehab.”

Appreciate everyone reaching out. No dates/time will be missed just some extensive rehab. ?? https://t.co/5wN4fvDON1 — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) November 3, 2025

This injury comes at an interest time in Ali’s career. In October 2025, Fightful Select reported that Ali’s TNA contract will expire at the end of this year. Ali signed with TNA Wrestling back in January 2025 and is a former X-Division Champion with the company.

Ali is no stranger to injuries, as it was an injury that derailed a reported WWE Title push in 2019, resulting in KofiMania taking place at WrestleMania 35. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mustafa Ali and this injury.