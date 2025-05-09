Myla Grace Becomes First Irish Wrestler to Sign With TNA

TNA Wrestling has signed Myla Grace, marking a major milestone as she becomes the first Irish talent to join the promotion. Her arrival highlights TNA’s continued push to grow its international Knockouts division.

The Northern Irish wrestler began her career in 2018 on the British independent circuit. She gained further recognition through her appearances in WWE NXT UK from 2021 to 2022 and recently competed for Japan’s Dream Star Fighting Marigold earlier this year.

Grace confirmed the news on social media, writing, “First ever Irish wrestler to sign with TNA! I’m officially a knockout!!”

Her addition reflects TNA’s broader strategy of diversifying its roster and spotlighting emerging talent from around the world.