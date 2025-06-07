R-Truth, TNA
Image credit: WWE, TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

We Want Truth Chant Breaks Out at TNA Against All Odds

by Thomas Lowson

The TNA Wrestling fans made themselves loud and clear during Against All Odds: they want R-Truth inside the iMPACT Zone. During the June 6, event at the Mullett Arena in Tempe, fans broke out into loud “We Want Truth” chants during the TNA World Tag Team Championship match between The Nemeths and The Rascalz.

The chants weren’t acknowledged by commentary, but they are the latest example of the fan support behind Truth. Since his release from WWE, fans have been outraged over the decision with pro-Truth chants breaking out at both WWE Raw and WWE NXT. During Against All Odds, another Truth chant broke out during SmackDown, prompting John Cena to fire back.

Truth has a history with TNA and his future could see the former NWA Worlds Champion return to the promotion. Though R-Truth is a free agent, odds are he won’t be for long.

Wrestling World Reacts To R-Truth’s WWE Release
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News