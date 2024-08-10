Scott D’Amore Has Spoken With Len Asper Since TNA Outing, Suggests There Are “Hard Feelings”

Scott D’Amore has spoken with TNA higher-ups since being unceremoniously cut from the promotion in January of this year. Appearing on the Busted Open Radio, D’Amore shared that two days before the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, he was informed that he would be replaced as TNA President.

“I was about to get on a plane, I found out kind of what was in the cards. [Anthem CEO] Len Asper and I had a chat about it. Even though I had seen some signs, it still hit me pretty hard, but I did what professionals do.”

What professionals do, as D’Amore explained in the interview, was fly to Las Vegas and do his best to make TNA Hard to Kill a success. The event marked the relaunch of TNA after years as IMPACT Wrestling and saw the debuts of Ash By Elegance and Nic Nemeth. Speaking to SE Scoops after the event, Killer Kelly said morale had been very high as the show was considered a rousing success.

Speaking With TNA

While D’Amore’s time with TNA has ended, he’s not entirely left the promotion behind. In the interview, Scott said he’s spoken with Asper, but that things are not entirely fine between the two men.

“I’ve spoken with Len Asper since then. Like as I said to him the day we talked about it, or it might have been the day the announcement went ahead, he said I hope there is no hard feelings. I said I can’t say there are no hard feelings, but there are no personal feelings.”

D’Amore has since relaunched Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling in his native Canada. The promotion will host its first two events this October and will stream live on Triller TV on pay-per-view. TNA’s Josh Alexander, Gisele Shaw, and KUSHIDA have been announced for these tapings, as well as former WWE World Champion Rah Dhesi.