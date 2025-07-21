Shayna Baszler Appears In Invicta FC Video At TNA Slammiversary 2025

Shayna Baszler was cut from WWE in early 2025, leaving fans to wonder where the former NXT Women’s Champion will go next. At TNA Slammiversary Baszler made a surprising appearance, leaving some to wonder if the woman adept at knocking out opponents may soon be a TNA Knockout herself.

During TNA Wrestling’s Countdown to Slammiversary pre-show, a video package aired highlighting Invicta FC. Among those in the package was Baszler, who spoke about her time with the MMA promotion from 2012 to 2013. During her time with Invicta, Baszler racked up 1-2 record.

The Invicta FC package was hardly a coincidence, as Invicta is under the Anthem Sports & Entertainment umbrella with TNA. While Baszler did not appear during TNA Slammiversary itself, her appearance has shown that Anthem is willing to work with the ex-WWE Superstar.

Baslzer was released in May, but in early July, it was confirmed that she had worked in WWE NXT as a producer for a match. Whether Baszler returns to WWE in an off-screen role, appears for TNA, or does something else entirely, time will tell…