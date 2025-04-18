Steve Maclin Becomes First TNA International Champion At Unbreakable

Steve Maclin has carved his name in the history books by becoming the first ever TNA International Champion. At TNA Unbreakable, Maclin won the gold in a triple-threat main event, defeating A.J. Francis and Eric Young for the historic victory.

All three men had to earn their spots in the triple threat with Francis defeating Mance Warner and Sami Callihan on the April 10, edition of TNA iMPACT. Young defeated JDC and Zachary Wentz in the opening match of Unbreakable while Maclin secured his spot with a win over Ace Austin and Eddie Edwards in the show’s second match.

Taking to X, Maclin reflected on his win. Once a WWE Superstar who was among many cut by the company in April 2020, Maclin is relishing in being a history maker.

Maclin is already a former Impact World Champion, but his win as TNA International Champion cements his name in the history books.