Team 3D To Appear At WWE NXT Vs. TNA Wrestling Showdown

Team 3D (Bully Ray & Devon) will be live at the upcoming WWE NXT Vs. TNA Wrestling Showdown, and will have their eyes on one match in particular. On X, Matt Hardy highlighted his and Jeff’s upcoming title for title match against NXT’s Darkstate. The winners will hold both the TNA World Tag Team Titles and the NXT Tag Team Titles.

In a response, Bully Ray shared that he and Devon will be watching from the front row, confirming their attendance at Showdown. When Matt shared that he didn’t expect to see the duo until Bound for Glory on Sunday, Bully was glad to surprise his rival.

Bully’s warning comes ahead of Bound for Glory, where he and Devon will battle Matt and Jeff. Their tables match is being promoted as the final encounter between two of wrestling’s most significant tag-teams. The match is currently slated to be for the TNA World Tag Team Titles, though it could also be for the NXT Tag Team Titles depending on the result at Showdown.

With high stakes at both Showdown and Bound for Glory, it’s highly likely that Team 3D will do more than merely watch from the crowd at the NXT Vs. TNA event. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Showdown and TNA Bound for Glory 2025.