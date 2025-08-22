TNA Softball
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

TNA Star Tells All On Roster’s Charity Softball Game

by Thomas Lowson

The TNA Wrestling roster were able to put their differences aside for a good cause as part of a recent charity softball game. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Tessa Blanchard shared some clips of the fun day out.

Matt and Jeff Hardy served as the game’s pitches, though Blanchard wasn’t impressed, joking that the pair “shouldn’t quit wrestling” for softball. Ash By Elegance also stepped up to the pitching mound at the “super awesome event.” Some wrestlers, including Brian Myers, Steve Maclin, and Frankie Kazarian were dressed to win complete with cleats and “full-on softball gear.”

The game was held the night before TNA Slammiversary with the wrestlers teaming up with the local children’s softball team. Not only did the wrestlers have a great time on the field, but they made sure to sign autographs and meet their younger counterparts.

Several of TNA’s top stars were at the game, including Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, and reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams from WWE NXT. Valuable moments like these show how wrestlers can be larger than life personalities, both in and out of the ring.

Gia Miller Responds to Tessa Blanchard’s Attack At TNA Slammiversary
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News