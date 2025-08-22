TNA Star Tells All On Roster’s Charity Softball Game

The TNA Wrestling roster were able to put their differences aside for a good cause as part of a recent charity softball game. In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Tessa Blanchard shared some clips of the fun day out.

Matt and Jeff Hardy served as the game’s pitches, though Blanchard wasn’t impressed, joking that the pair “shouldn’t quit wrestling” for softball. Ash By Elegance also stepped up to the pitching mound at the “super awesome event.” Some wrestlers, including Brian Myers, Steve Maclin, and Frankie Kazarian were dressed to win complete with cleats and “full-on softball gear.”

The game was held the night before TNA Slammiversary with the wrestlers teaming up with the local children’s softball team. Not only did the wrestlers have a great time on the field, but they made sure to sign autographs and meet their younger counterparts.

Several of TNA’s top stars were at the game, including Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, and reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams from WWE NXT. Valuable moments like these show how wrestlers can be larger than life personalities, both in and out of the ring.