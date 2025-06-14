The IInspiration Discusses Potential WWE Return After TNA Appearance

The IInspiration are open to a potential WWE return.

The duo of Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee made their surprise return to the wrestling world at TNA Against All Odds PPV earlier this month. This was their first TV appearance in three years.

The tag team formerly known as The IIconics in WWE spoke to Sports Illustrated about their comeback. McKay first explained why the Anthem-owned-promotion was the right place for them to make their return:

“TNA is the right place for us as when we stepped away three years ago, it was from TNA. We really enjoyed our time there and loved the people and performers we were able to grow into. So, it only felt right to make our return to TNA.”

The IInspiration are former WWE tag team champions. With the recent partnership between TNA and NXT, there is a real possibility of the duo returning to the Black & Silver brand as representatives of the Canada based promotion.

Commenting the potential of the same, Lee mentioned how they got to learn a lot during their time with WWE’s development brand and returning to it would be a full circle moment for them:

“We learned so much at our time in NXT and the women’s roster there now is so talented so it would definitely be a full circle moment for us.”

The IInspiration confronted the current TNA Knockouts tag team champions The Elegance Bran on their return to the promotion. So it’s possible we might see them returning to NXT with the titles in coming times.