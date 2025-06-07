Former WWE Tag Team Champions Make Surprise Return At TNA Against All Odds

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions have returned to wrestling.

TNA presented their Against All Odds PPV on Friday, June 6, from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The show featured matches such as Trick Williams defending the TNA title against Elijah and Mustafa Ali taking on Jason Hotch.

One of the most notable moments of the night came during the Countdown pre-show, however, when the duo of Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay, collectively known as The IInspiration, made their TNA return.

The female stars previously had a run with the Knockouts Tag Team titles. They confronted the current champs The Elegance Brand during their appearance:

This was the first appearance for The IInspiration in TNA since 2022. Though they did reunite for a match against Kylie Rae & Nicole Matthews at Prestige Nothing To Lose event during WrestleMania 41 weekend last month.

Previously known as The IIconics, the duo of Lee and McKay first made their name working on the NXT brand starting in October 2016. Then dubbed as Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the tag team quickly became a fan favorite duo to their unique persona.

The IIconics made their main roster debut in April 2018. The team’s biggest win came at WrestleMania 35 when they defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley to win the Women’s tag team championship. They were released from their WWE contract in April 2021.