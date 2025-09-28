Title Change At TNA Impact Tapings In Edmonton (Spoilers)

A major title change took place during the September 27, tapings of TNA Impact which took place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. During the taping, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessica McKay) won the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles from The Elegance Brand (Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance).

This title match was supposed to happen at TNA Victory Road before being moved to Impact. The title change comes after Ash by Elegance relinquished the TNA Knockouts Title. WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan would later win the gold, meaning both the TNA and TNA Knockouts Titles are now held by NXT names.

This kicks off the second reign for The IInspiration, who competed as The IIconics in WWE. The Australian duo first won the gold at Bound For Glory 2021 and held the titles for 133 days before losing to The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) at Sacrifice in March 2022.

With The IInspiration being part of TNA’s recent invasion of WWE NXT, fans may soon see the Knockouts Tag Team Titles on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from TNA and NXT as both sides continue to build to their InVasion event.