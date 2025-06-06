Huge Stakes Added to WWE Vs. TNA Match at Against All Odds

TNA Against All Odds could be the final night that Santino Marella serves as Director of Authority should he be on the losing end of a crossover match. During the June 5, episode of TNA iMPACT, Marella announced that he’ll face WWE NXT’s Robert Stone at Against All Odds.

The winner will assume full control as TNA’s Director of Authority, a role Marella has served in for the past year. As for the loser, not only will they not be in the Director of Authority role, but they must leave TNA Wrestling.

Stone, who has been appointed to oversee Marella’s handling of WWE talent in TNA, interrupted Marella with Victoria Crawford by his side. The pair had a tense exchange with both promising victory in this high-stakes encounter.

TNA Against All Odds airs live on Friday, June 6, 2025, from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. The show will stream on TNA+ at 10 PM ET.