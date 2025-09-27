TNA Bound For Glory 2025: Updated Card

The updated card for TNA Bound For Glory 2025, following the events of Victory Road and the latest news, is as follows:

Bound For Glory 2025 Match Card

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana

TNA World Tag Team Championship Tables Match: The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) (c) vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray & Devon)

TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

TNA Knockouts World Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Indi Hartwell

Hardcore War: The System (Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC, Alisha Edwards) vs. Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Agent Zero, Tasha Steelz)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Features Mance Warner (#20), Léi Y?ng Lee (#1), plus other entrants to be announced. Winner gets a title shot at any championship, any time, within a year.

Bound for Glory, TNA’s biggest show of the year, takes place October 12, 2025, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and will air live on pay-per-view and TNA+.