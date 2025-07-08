TNA Champion Reportedly Set To Appear On WWE NXT

The collaboration between TNA Wrestling and WWE is set to continue as TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will reportedly make appearances on WWE NXT programming. According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, Slamovich will be featured on NXT television leading up to TNA’s biggest show of the summer.

The report notes that Slamovich is scheduled to appear at this Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash event. These appearances will serve to build a major champion vs. champion match scheduled for TNA’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

At Slammiversary on Saturday, July 19, Masha Slamovich is scheduled to defend her TNA Knockouts World Championship in a title vs. title match against the NXT Women’s Champion. Her opponent will be either the current champion, Jacy Jayne, or Jordynne Grace, should Grace win the NXT Women’s Championship at the upcoming NXT Evolution event.

Slamovich is in the midst of her first reign as TNA Knockouts World Champion, having won the title from Jordynne Grace at the Rebellion pay-per-view this past April. Since then, she has successfully defended the championship against challengers such as Steph De Lander and Xia Brookside on TNA programming.