TNA Champion’s Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon

The contract status of another TNA Wrestling star has come out. Following reports on various TNA talents working under different types of deals, the status of a current champion has been revealed.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the contract for TNA International Champion Steve Maclin is set to expire at the end of 2025. This means his current deal is up in approximately two months.

The report notes that Maclin re-signed with TNA on a one-year agreement when his previous contract expired last year. Maclin originally joined TNA over four years ago following a nearly seven-year stint with WWE. During his time in TNA, he has achieved success, holding both the TNA World Championship and the TNA International Championship.

Maclin recently regained the TNA International Championship by defeating Frankie Kazarian at the TNA Bound For Glory event. Fightful Select also mentioned that Maclin is often seen as a positive influence backstage and is considered a student of the wrestling business. More updates are expected as information becomes available.