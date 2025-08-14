TNA Could Move To A WWE-Partner Network, Go Head-To-Head With AEW

The ongoing search for a new United States media rights deal for TNA Wrestling is heating up. New reports have confirmed that The CW has a “legitimate” interest in the promotion and have revealed that TNA is open to moving its weekly show to Wednesday nights, a move that would put it in direct competition with AEW Dynamite.

In a new report from Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI, multiple independent sources confirmed that discussions have taken place regarding TNA moving to a WWE-associated network. “The company is even open to shifting from Thursday to Wednesday nights to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite,” Alba wrote.

While the report did not indicate that The CW was the definitive destination, it was noted that “The CW’s interest in the promotion is legitimate, and that some WWE stakeholders would like TNA to be a part of the network.” When asked about these specific rumors, TNA President Carlos Silva did not deny them but acknowledged that negotiations were ongoing.

Silva did state that any potential move to another night “is not done on the basis of competition, but rather, it would be about what is in the company’s best interests.” TNA is reportedly seeking a new media rights deal valued at around $7 million to $10 million per year, which would give them the ability to air their weekly show, iMPACT!, live.

While a deal has not yet been signed, Silva told The Takedown that there is “positive momentum” in the negotiations and that more meetings are scheduled for later this month, with a hope to have a deal finalized by the fall.