Gail Kim Responds As TNA President Explains Cutting Hall of Famer

Gail Kim was cut from TNA Wrestling in March 2025, which came as a huge shock to fans and those within the promotion. Guest appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA President Carlos Silva recently explained his mentality behind cutting the TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer.
“I had to make a couple of hard decisions, not just with Gail, but with a few other staff, to try and maybe reinvigorate what I think was already going well.
“We kind of got a little more aggressive in making changes we thought we needed to make to reinvigorate the locker room, maybe reinvigorate the Knockouts division, which I think we’ve done.”
Kim’s release was met with shock, disbelief, and anger within TNA Wrestling, Fightful Select reported at the time. On X, Kim shared her two cents on being cut from TNA as part of Silva’s ‘reinvigoration’ tactics.
Kim’s exit from TNA has sparked speculation about her future, including a potential return to WWE or a move to All Elite Wrestling. Whatever’s next, Gail Kim will have to witness the Knockouts division she shaped from the very start be ‘reinvigorated’ as an outsider.