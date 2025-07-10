Gail Kim Responds As TNA President Explains Cutting Hall of Famer

Gail Kim was cut from TNA Wrestling in March 2025, which came as a huge shock to fans and those within the promotion. Guest appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, TNA President Carlos Silva recently explained his mentality behind cutting the TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer.

“I had to make a couple of hard decisions, not just with Gail, but with a few other staff, to try and maybe reinvigorate what I think was already going well. “We kind of got a little more aggressive in making changes we thought we needed to make to reinvigorate the locker room, maybe reinvigorate the Knockouts division, which I think we’ve done.”

Kim’s release was met with shock, disbelief, and anger within TNA Wrestling, Fightful Select reported at the time. On X, Kim shared her two cents on being cut from TNA as part of Silva’s ‘reinvigoration’ tactics.

On comments recently about the KO division needing to be reinvigorated, I want to let it be known that I was pushing for that for a year plus before Carlos Silva came in. To grow homegrown talent and do more with the KO division. I was fighting for that since Scott departed. 1/2 — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 10, 2025

My loyalty and passion towards the KO division should never be questioned and how I wanted that division to be upheld. I fought for them on the weekly. Just wanted my thoughts to be clearly delivered. (2/2) — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) July 10, 2025

Kim’s exit from TNA has sparked speculation about her future, including a potential return to WWE or a move to All Elite Wrestling. Whatever’s next, Gail Kim will have to witness the Knockouts division she shaped from the very start be ‘reinvigorated’ as an outsider.