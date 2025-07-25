TNA Impact Honors Hulk Hogan With Opening Tribute

The July 24, episode of TNA iMPACT was the first major televised wrestling show following the death of Hulk Hogan. As the show kicked off, Tom Hannifan spoke candidly as a graphic memorializing the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was shared.

“Earlier today, the world learned of the passing of the biggest icon in the history of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan. His contributions to this company, and to the entirity of this industry will never be forgotten. TNA Wrestling is deeply saddened by this news and we are sending our condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Hulk Hogan.”

Tonight’s episode of #TNAiMPACT is dedicated to the memory of Hulk Hogan.



Watch LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/vV0uAYI2F2 pic.twitter.com/57u3b0NOdO — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 25, 2025

Hogan was part of TNA from 2009 to 2013 and was a prominent on-screen figure during his time. While the Hulkster may be gone, his legacy in TNA and the wider wrestling world will never be forgotten.