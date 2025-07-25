Hulk Hogan, TNA Tribute
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

TNA Impact Honors Hulk Hogan With Opening Tribute

by Thomas Lowson

The July 24, episode of TNA iMPACT was the first major televised wrestling show following the death of Hulk Hogan. As the show kicked off, Tom Hannifan spoke candidly as a graphic memorializing the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was shared.

“Earlier today, the world learned of the passing of the biggest icon in the history of professional wrestling, Hulk Hogan. His contributions to this company, and to the entirity of this industry will never be forgotten. TNA Wrestling is deeply saddened by this news and we are sending our condolences to the fans, friends, and family of Hulk Hogan.”

Hogan was part of TNA from 2009 to 2013 and was a prominent on-screen figure during his time. While the Hulkster may be gone, his legacy in TNA and the wider wrestling world will never be forgotten.

How WWE Will Handle Hulk Hogan’s Passing (Report)
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News