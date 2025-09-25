TNA Impact Preview (9/25): Go-Home Show Before Victory Road, Matches

Fresh off Tuesday’s headline-making TNA invasion on WWE NXT, the road to Bound For Glory heats up tonight as TNA Impact hits Minneapolis with a packed show set for 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+, and YouTube.

As the final stop before tomorrow night’s Victory Road pay-per-view, tonight’s TNA Impact delivers the crucial go-home episode from Minneapolis, keeping the intensity high and rivalries simmering for both Victory Road and the ongoing build to Bound For Glory, TNA’s biggest event of the year on Sunday, October 12, 2025.

Confirmed Matches and Appearances

Here’s a preview of what to expect tonight from the Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, MN (pre-taped):

The Hardys & Team 3D ‘The Final Negotiation’

Steve Maclin & Mr. Anderson vs. Frankie Kazarian & Jake Something

Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal Qualifier

Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz

Jody Threat vs. Victoria Crawford

Road To Glory: Mike Santana

Tonight’s episode premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.