TNA iMPACT Preview: Slammiversary Fallout

by Michael Reichlin

TNA iMPACT is back tonight as the promotion builds on the momentum from its successful Slammiversary event.

The show will feature a notable singles match between Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, marking their first-ever in-ring encounter.

Fans will also hear from Jacy Jayne following her historic Title vs. Title victory over Masha Slamovich.

Additional highlights include Leon Slater addressing fans after his X-Division Title win, a 6-woman tag match featuring The IInspiration with a mystery partner against the Elegance Brand, and a No Disqualification match between Jake Something and Mancer Warner.

The event will air at 8 PM ET on AXS TV, Sportsnet, and TNA+ from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

