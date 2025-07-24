TNA iMPACT Preview: Slammiversary Fallout

TNA iMPACT is back tonight as the promotion builds on the momentum from its successful Slammiversary event.

The show will feature a notable singles match between Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, marking their first-ever in-ring encounter.

Fans will also hear from Jacy Jayne following her historic Title vs. Title victory over Masha Slamovich.

Additional highlights include Leon Slater addressing fans after his X-Division Title win, a 6-woman tag match featuring The IInspiration with a mystery partner against the Elegance Brand, and a No Disqualification match between Jake Something and Mancer Warner.

The event will air at 8 PM ET on AXS TV, Sportsnet, and TNA+ from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island.