TNA Impact Spoilers From 7/24/25: Slammiversary Rematch

The first championship match for TNA Wrestling’s next special event, Emergence, has been set. During last night’s television tapings in Kingston, Rhode Island, the former champions, Nic and Ryan Nemeth, officially invoked their rematch clause to challenge The Hardy Boyz for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

According to spoilers from the taping, The Nemeths faced The Rascalz in a tag team match. Following a loss, the brothers cut a promo in the ring where Nic Nemeth announced that they are invoking their championship rematch clause for the Emergence event. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee defeated (unknown)

Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna defeated Jody Threat & Arianna Grace

The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) defeated Nic & Ryan Nemeth. After the match, the Nemeths cut a promo and Nic said they are invoking their Tag Team title rematch clause against the Hardys at Emergence. Ryan made fun of Rhode Island’s lack of sports teams and their ugly children. Home Town Man came out and demanded an apology. Nemeth’s laid out HTM and unmasked him, but security covered him up. The Rascalz ran back down to run them off.

Masha Slamovich defeated Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne by DQ. Ash by Elegance ran in and hit Slamovich with the Knockouts Tag Team title belt for the DQ. The match went around five minutes and was disappointing if only because they didn’t have the time to have a better match with a better finish.

X-Division Champion Leon Slater defeated Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch in a three-way title defense.

The System (Moose & Eddie Edwards) defeated AJ Francis & Trick Williams. Moose pinned Williams with a spear after KC Navarro accidentally hit him with his crutch.



