TNA Impact Spoilers From 7/25/25: Former World Champion Returns

TNA Wrestling held a set of television tapings on Friday, July 25, in Kingston, Rhode Island, featuring significant developments, including the return of a former champion and a serious injury announcement. The spoilers below will air in August.

The following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of TNA Xplosion:

Jody Threat defeated Arianna Grace

Home Town Man defeated The Mecca Brian Johnson

The following matches and segments were taped for the August 7 episode of TNA iMPACT:

The show opened with Mustafa Ali and Order 4. Ali spoke about outsiders holding TNA championships and was interrupted by Joe Hendry. After a verbal exchange and a video mocking Order 4’s John Skylar, Ali accepted a challenge from Hendry for a match later in the night.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams came to the ring to discuss his upcoming match against Moose at Emergence. Moose interrupted, leading to a brief physical confrontation before Williams retreated.

International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (champion) vs. Jake Something ended in a double countout. The two continued to brawl after the match, with Maclin diving onto a group of security guards who were holding Something back.

Mike Santana cut a promo from the crowd, reflecting on his loss at Slammiversary and promising his daughter that he will eventually defeat Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship.

Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee defeated M & Heather By Elegance.

First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) hosted an episode of the First Class Penthouse. It was announced that their stablemate, KC Navarro, suffered a torn ACL and will require surgery. AJ Francis then introduced the returning Rich Swann as the newest member of the group, before kicking Navarro out of the faction. Swann then attacked Navarro with his crutch.

Mara Sade defeated Vicious Vicki in a quick match.

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Ash By Elegance defeated Jacy Jayne (champion) by disqualification after Masha Slamovich interfered. The match was followed by a large brawl involving The Elegance Brand, Fatal Influence, and The IInspiration.

Santino Marella announced several matches for the TNA Emergence event: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a No Disqualification, No Countout match; Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan; and a four-way match for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships between The Elegance Brand, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee, Fatal Influence, and The IInspiration. He also suspended The Nemeths for their recent actions, but after being threatened with a lawsuit, he booked Ryan Nemeth vs. Home Town Man for Emergence.

Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry in the main event after interference from his entire Order 4 entourage.

The following matches and segments were taped for the August 14 episode of TNA iMPACT: