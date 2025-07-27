TNA Impact Spoilers From 7/25/25: Former World Champion Returns

TNA Wrestling held a set of television tapings on Friday, July 25, in Kingston, Rhode Island, featuring significant developments, including the return of a former champion and a serious injury announcement. The spoilers below will air in August.
The following matches were taped for an upcoming episode of TNA Xplosion:
- Jody Threat defeated Arianna Grace
- Home Town Man defeated The Mecca Brian Johnson
The following matches and segments were taped for the August 7 episode of TNA iMPACT:
- The show opened with Mustafa Ali and Order 4. Ali spoke about outsiders holding TNA championships and was interrupted by Joe Hendry. After a verbal exchange and a video mocking Order 4’s John Skylar, Ali accepted a challenge from Hendry for a match later in the night.
- TNA World Champion Trick Williams came to the ring to discuss his upcoming match against Moose at Emergence. Moose interrupted, leading to a brief physical confrontation before Williams retreated.
- International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (champion) vs. Jake Something ended in a double countout. The two continued to brawl after the match, with Maclin diving onto a group of security guards who were holding Something back.
- Mike Santana cut a promo from the crowd, reflecting on his loss at Slammiversary and promising his daughter that he will eventually defeat Trick Williams for the TNA World Championship.
- Xia Brookside and Lei Ying Lee defeated M & Heather By Elegance.
- First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) hosted an episode of the First Class Penthouse. It was announced that their stablemate, KC Navarro, suffered a torn ACL and will require surgery. AJ Francis then introduced the returning Rich Swann as the newest member of the group, before kicking Navarro out of the faction. Swann then attacked Navarro with his crutch.
- Mara Sade defeated Vicious Vicki in a quick match.
- TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Ash By Elegance defeated Jacy Jayne (champion) by disqualification after Masha Slamovich interfered. The match was followed by a large brawl involving The Elegance Brand, Fatal Influence, and The IInspiration.
- Santino Marella announced several matches for the TNA Emergence event: Steve Maclin vs. Jake Something in a No Disqualification, No Countout match; Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan; and a four-way match for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships between The Elegance Brand, Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee, Fatal Influence, and The IInspiration. He also suspended The Nemeths for their recent actions, but after being threatened with a lawsuit, he booked Ryan Nemeth vs. Home Town Man for Emergence.
- Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry in the main event after interference from his entire Order 4 entourage.
The following matches and segments were taped for the August 14 episode of TNA iMPACT:
- The show opened with Moose laid out backstage. This led to a six-man tag team match where Trick Williams & First Class (AJ Francis & Rich Swann) defeated The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC).
- Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace. After the match, Rosemary appeared from the crowd and sprayed mist in Indi Hartwell’s face.
- Matt Cardona defeated John Skylar. After the match, Cardona was attacked by Mustafa Ali and Order 4.
- A “Knockouts Tag Team Summit” was held featuring the four teams competing at Emergence. The segment ended in a brawl.
- Mike Santana defeated Eric Young. After the match, Young’s partners in The Northern Armory attacked Santana before Sami Callihan made the save.
- Frankie Kazarian hosted a “King’s Speech” talk show segment with his guests, Steve Maclin and Jake Something. The two brawled, ending with Something laying out Maclin with a Black Hole Slam.
- The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater & The Hardys.
- The tapings concluded with a non-televised concert featuring Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy.