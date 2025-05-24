TNA Impact Spoilers: Major Title Matches & Against All Odds Stakes Revealed

TNA Wrestling taped two eventful upcoming episodes of iMPACT! on May 24th, 2025, from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, setting the stage for their Against All Odds event. Spoilers are below, courtesy of Fightful’s Joel Pearl:
IMPACT 5/29 RESULTS
- Mustafa Ali defeated Raj Singh
- Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) beat down Singh, Tasha Steelz protests and Ali again shoves her, but she stays with the group
- Lei Ying Lee defeated Ash by Elegance
- Personal Concierge cuts a promo and says he’s preparing for an Elegance Release Party later tonight and wouldn’t be ringside for this match
- Masha Slamovich challenges Lei Ying Lee to a match at Against All Odds
- Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) defeated Bryce Hansen
- SDL says they want the TNA International title
- Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards) defeated Santino Marella & Arianna Grace
- Maggie Lee is now M By Elegance. Ash by Elegance is not there because she lost earlier to Lei Ying Lee. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace interrupt, throwing champagne at Heather and M
- TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) defeated Matt Cardona
IMPACT 6/5 RESULTS
- Indi Hartwell defeated Tasha Steelz (w/ Great Hands)
- Mustafa Ali comes to the ring and pushes Tasha Steelz. Jason Hotch intervenes, Ali leaves the ring. Tasha and John Skyler follow Ali. Hotch is left alone in the ring.
- X-Division Championship: Moose (c) defeated Eric Young (w/ Northern Armory)
- Northern Armory (Sinner & Saint) beat up someone in the crowd
- Harley Hudson & Myla Grace defeated Heather and M By Elegance
- Monsters Ball: Xia Brookside defeated Rosemary
- Santino Promo. He says he will step down as Director of Authority if Robert Stone beats him at Against All Odds. Robert Stone vs Santino Marella at Against All Odds, if Stone wins, he becomes Director of Authority. Robert Stone comes out and says he will ban Santino from TNA when he wins at Against All Odds and calls it the Sheriff Stone Show.
- The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel) defeated First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro), Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers, and Laredo Kid (Octagon Jr, Laredo’s usual partner, was absent) in a multi-team match.
- Matt Hardy, Leon Slater & Mike Santana defeated Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth & Frankie Kazarian