TNA Impact Spoilers: Major Title Matches & Against All Odds Stakes Revealed

TNA Wrestling taped two eventful upcoming episodes of iMPACT! on May 24th, 2025, from the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, setting the stage for their Against All Odds event. Spoilers are below, courtesy of Fightful’s Joel Pearl:

IMPACT 5/29 RESULTS

Mustafa Ali defeated Raj Singh

Great Hands (John Skyler and Jason Hotch) beat down Singh, Tasha Steelz protests and Ali again shoves her, but she stays with the group

Lei Ying Lee defeated Ash by Elegance

Personal Concierge cuts a promo and says he’s preparing for an Elegance Release Party later tonight and wouldn’t be ringside for this match

Masha Slamovich challenges Lei Ying Lee to a match at Against All Odds

Mance Warner (w/ Steph De Lander) defeated Bryce Hansen

SDL says they want the TNA International title

Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford (w/ Tessa Blanchard and Alisha Edwards) defeated Santino Marella & Arianna Grace

Maggie Lee is now M By Elegance. Ash by Elegance is not there because she lost earlier to Lei Ying Lee. Harley Hudson & Myla Grace interrupt, throwing champagne at Heather and M

TNA International Championship Match: Steve Maclin (c) defeated Matt Cardona

IMPACT 6/5 RESULTS