Mike Santana Reaches 1,000 Days Sober: ‘The Ride Continues’

2025 has been a huge year for Mike Santana, who is standing tall as the reigning TNA World Champion. Now, Santana has shared another major accolade as he has reached 1,000 days of sobriety.

On X, Santana shared his milestone. While he acknowledged that not every day was easy, he was grateful to everyone who has supported him.

1000 DAYS CLEAN AND SOBER. Very proud of this milestone. Blessed with what I’ve been able to accomplish during this time. Both personally and professionally. Living proof of what happens when you put in the work. I’d be lying if I told you that everyday was easy. Life is going to do what life does, but I’m thankful to have a set of tools to help me maneuver thru the bad as well as the good. Thanks to everyone who’s rode with me thru it all. The ride continues…

Santana’s personal growth demonstrates that his hard work extends beyond the squared circle. Earlier this year, Santana said he used drugs and alcohol to fill a void, rather than for personal pleasure.

Santana won the TNA World Championship in October at Bound for Glory 2025, ending the reign of WWE NXT’s Trick Williams. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mike Santana, who continues to prove his resolve both professionally and personally.