TNA President Addresses Health Concerns Ahead Of D-Von Dudley’s Retirement Match

TNA President Carlos Silva has commented on the upcoming final showdown between legendary tag teams The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz), calling the bout “as big a legacy match as you could put together.”

Speaking with Jon Alba on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Silva discussed the significance of having the two iconic teams face off one last time at TNA’s biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory.

“I think it’s just another piece of the way that we put together a great show at Bound For Glory,” Silva said. “There’s going to be a bunch of title matches, as you know, and so the belts will be on the line. But I think that, you know, having the Hardys and the Dudleys together, it’s as big a legacy match as you could put together.”

The history between the two teams is legendary, defined by their groundbreaking Tables, Ladder, and TLC matches in WWE at the height of the Attitude Era. This will be their first match against each other in nine years and will serve as the official retirement match for D-Von Dudley.

Health And Safety A Priority For Team 3D

Silva also addressed the health concerns surrounding D-Von, who has dealt with a stroke and spinal surgery in recent years. He assured fans that the company is prioritizing the well-being of the performers.

“Well, certainly make sure that all the athletes are healthy and feeling good, and not going to do anything if that doesn’t happen,” he said. “But everyone has assured us that that’s the case. They wanted to do it. We liked the idea, and so it was great.”

The legendary tag team encounter is set to take place at TNA’s Bound for Glory on Saturday, October 12, from the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The match was made after Bully Ray confronted the new TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardy Boyz, at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July and issued the challenge for one final match. The full interview with TNA President Carlos Silva can be found on Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown.