TNA President Carlos Silva Provides Update On New TV Deal

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva has provided another positive update on the company’s ongoing search for a new television deal, stating that he expects the promotion to be on a “new platform in 2026.” A new television home is seen as the next major step in the growth and resurgence of TNA, which has experienced a significant surge in momentum and fan interest throughout 2025.

Appearing on Jonathan Coachman’s “Off The Ropes” show, Silva was asked about the status of the new TV deal and confirmed that progress is being made daily.

“It’s the same place we were last week. I sort of made some statements on a couple of platforms that we are literally, every single day — in fact, I had a call on Monday, and we’re working with lawyers to get the deal together so, I feel good about it, it’s moving forward, and we’re gonna get a deal done and we’re gonna be on a new platform in 2026,” Silva said (H/T to Fightful). “Like everything, can’t really talk about it yet till the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed but I feel really good about it, I’m super excited about the partnership and where it’s gonna take TNA so, I would just say stay tuned. Give me a little bit of time but, it’s October 8th today, and 2026 isn’t far off so I think something’s gonna be in the books very soon.”

The update comes just days before TNA’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, Bound For Glory, which takes place this Sunday, October 12.