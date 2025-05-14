TNA President Carlos Silva Clarifies Stance After Alleged ‘Blood Ban’

TNA President Carlos Silva is setting the record straight regarding rumors of a ban on intentional blood in the promotion. Speaking to Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Silva made clear that an outright ban on blading is not on the agenda.

“If creative or the talent feel intentional blood or heavy violence is earned for their story or the stakes of the match, it is ‘absolutely’ something TNA is open to exploring using.”

Silva’s comments come after reports of an outright ban on blading, following some gruesome matches in recent weeks. Over the past month, TNA fans have witnessed a barbed wire brawl between Sami Callihan and Mance Warner and a violent dog collar match featuring Steve Maclin and Eric Young.

Silva acknowledged that the promotion is being more mindful of advertiser preferences, he emphasized that no outright ban exists. Instead, talent has been encouraged to use blood more judiciously rather than eliminate it entirely. He added that Tommy Dreamer and other members of the creative team support the approach, aiming to make blood and violence more impactful by using them selectively.

Silva also addressed concerns related to batch tapings, noting that excessive blood can create logistical issues, such as stained canvases and potential safety risks for performers. For now though, an outright ban on blood isn’t a thing in TNA, though it may become less common on screen.