TNA President Hints That The Hardy Boyz Have Re-Signed

TNA President Carlos Silva has fueled speculation that the legendary Hardy Boyz have re-signed with the company, posting a positive and forward-looking message on social media just one day before their historic match at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. The message comes in the wake of a recent report from Fightful which stated that the one-year contracts Matt and Jeff Hardy signed in November 2024 were set to expire next month.

On Saturday, Silva took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to thank the brothers for their contributions to TNA. This may imply they’ve re-signed.

He wrote, “Thank you to Matt and Jeff for being part of the @ThisIsTNA team. Such a pleasure to work with you and look forward to many years of positive vibes together. @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND”

The post was made on the same day that The Hardys and their Bound For Glory opponents, Team 3D (The Dudley Boyz), appeared together at a special fan Q&A event in Saugus, Massachusetts. The uncertainty surrounding their contract status has added another layer of intrigue to their match at Bound For Glory tonight. They will face off in a Tables Match with both the TNA and NXT Tag Team Championships on the line.