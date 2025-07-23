WWE and TNA Logos
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

TNA President Responds To Backlash Over WWE Stars Holding TNA Titles

by Andrew Ravens

TNA President Carlos Silva has responded to the backlash from some fans regarding WWE-contracted wrestlers holding TNA’s top two championships following this past weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Silva addressed the fan frustration over NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne holding the TNA World and Knockouts World Championships, respectively. He said that he understands the sentiment but that it’s part of building larger, inter-promotional stories.

“Look, how do you respond? You respond by saying, I understand and I get it,” Silva said. “If you saw the look on my face—look, I mean, that’s all part of wrestling… I’m glad they’re talking about it. That means we matter, it means they care—and we care. And we’re going to keep growing it together.”

Silva asked fans to trust the process, pointing to positive TNA moments at the event like Leon Slater winning the X-Division Championship. He promised that more “great payoffs” are coming as the company builds toward its biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory.

Andrew Ravens
Andrew Ravens is a pro wrestling beat writer covering news and events for some of the biggest wrestling sites in the world. After growing up as a WWE fan, Andrew became a full-time writer in 2013. Andrew can be contacted at [email protected] for news tips, results, interviews, general news, and corrections.

Related News