TNA President Responds To Backlash Over WWE Stars Holding TNA Titles

TNA President Carlos Silva has responded to the backlash from some fans regarding WWE-contracted wrestlers holding TNA’s top two championships following this past weekend’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Silva addressed the fan frustration over NXT stars Trick Williams and Jacy Jayne holding the TNA World and Knockouts World Championships, respectively. He said that he understands the sentiment but that it’s part of building larger, inter-promotional stories.

“Look, how do you respond? You respond by saying, I understand and I get it,” Silva said. “If you saw the look on my face—look, I mean, that’s all part of wrestling… I’m glad they’re talking about it. That means we matter, it means they care—and we care. And we’re going to keep growing it together.”

Silva asked fans to trust the process, pointing to positive TNA moments at the event like Leon Slater winning the X-Division Championship. He promised that more “great payoffs” are coming as the company builds toward its biggest show of the year, Bound for Glory.