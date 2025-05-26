TNA Wrestling Reacts To Trick Williams’ Historic Title Win

At WWE NXT Battleground, Trick Williams won the TNA World Championship, becoming the first wrestler in the WWE-TNA partnership to win gold from the other side. On X, fka Twitter, TNA Wrestling reacted by adding Williams’ name along legends who have held the gold.

TNA Wrestling also shared a recap of Williams’ historic win on the promotion’s website:

“History was made at WWE Battleground when Joe Hendry put the TNA World Championship on the line against Trick Williams, marking the first time the TNA World Title was defended on a WWE PLE. “An epic back-and-forth contest saw Williams put Hendry through the announce table at ringside. Williams connected with the Trick Shot but it wasn’t enough to keep Hendry down. “Later in the match, Hendry went for the Standing Ovation but Williams countered, sending him face-first into the TNA Word Title belt. Williams would follow up with another Trick Shot to win the match and capture the TNA World Championship. “Trick Williams becomes the first active WWE Superstar to win the TNA World Title.“

Williams’ win stunned fans in attendance, including TNA President Carlos Silva. The TNA head was shown in the crowd after the match and appeared far from pleased with an NXT talent holding TNA gold.

Williams has been appearing for both WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, a sign of the immsense faith both companies have in him. Now, expect to see much more of Trick after his historic title victory.