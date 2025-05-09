Harley Hudson
Image credit: TNA Wrestling
HomeNewsTNA
TNA

TNA Adds Harley Hudson to Knockouts Roster Ahead of Canadian Tour

by Michael Reichlin

TNA Wrestling has announced the signing of Harley Hudson, marking another key addition to its growing Knockouts division. The Liverpool-born wrestler will make her debut on the May 23 episode of Xplosion, where she faces fellow international competitor Myla Grace.

Hudson brings eight years of in-ring experience and becomes part of TNA’s ongoing effort to spotlight talent from across the globe. Her debut match airs as part of TNA’s two-night event in Brampton, Ontario, running May 23–24. The May 23 Under Siege event will stream live on the TNA+ app.

Following the announcement, Hudson tweeted, “i’m a knockout ???” as she joins a roster that continues to evolve with international talent.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News