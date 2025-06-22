TNA Wrestling
TNA Signs Breakout Stars After Pittsburgh Tapings

by Thomas Lowson

TNA made a major move at their most recent tapings in Pittsburgh, PA by signing two breakout stars to the roster. Following a TNA Xplosion match, TNA President Carlos Silva, Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer, and producer Jazz entered the ring to present contracts to Mila Moore and Jada Stone.

Both Moore and Stone have been gaining momentum in recent weeks, and their futures with TNA are now secured. Moore has experience with AEW, SHINE, and MLW, while Stone has previously wresttled in OVW, DDT Pro, GCW, AEW, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

The two Knockouts are also scheduled to compete in a Knockouts Battle Royal this Thursday on TNA iMPACT, another major step for the duo. With their official signings now complete, all eyes are on Mila Moore and Jada Stone to see how far they can go in the ever-competitive Knockouts division.

Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

