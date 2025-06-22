TNA Signs Breakout Stars After Pittsburgh Tapings

TNA made a major move at their most recent tapings in Pittsburgh, PA by signing two breakout stars to the roster. Following a TNA Xplosion match, TNA President Carlos Silva, Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer, and producer Jazz entered the ring to present contracts to Mila Moore and Jada Stone.

Both Moore and Stone have been gaining momentum in recent weeks, and their futures with TNA are now secured. Moore has experience with AEW, SHINE, and MLW, while Stone has previously wresttled in OVW, DDT Pro, GCW, AEW, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

The two Knockouts are also scheduled to compete in a Knockouts Battle Royal this Thursday on TNA iMPACT, another major step for the duo. With their official signings now complete, all eyes are on Mila Moore and Jada Stone to see how far they can go in the ever-competitive Knockouts division.