TNA Slammiversary 2024 Preview: Match Card, How To Watch

TNA Slammiversary 2024 takes place this Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 8 PM ET from Montreal, QC. The event will stream live on TrillerTV pay-per-view ($39.99) from the sold-out Verdun Auditorium. Over 4,000 fans will be on hand for this year’s annual celebration, a promising sign of momentum for the gritty company that was founded over 22 years ago.

TNA Slammiversary 2024 card

• TNA World Championship 6-Way Elimination Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry

• TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match: The Malisha (Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Spitfire (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)

• TNA Digital Media Championship and the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship Match: A.J. Francis (c) w/ Rich Swann vs. PCO

• TNA X Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) w/ Campaign Singh vs. Mike Bailey w/ Trent Seven

• TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash by Elegance w/ The Personal Concierge

