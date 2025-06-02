TNA Star Wants R-Truth to Come Save the Company

R-Truth’s departure from WWE has prompted interest in a potential return to TNA Wrestling, where the veteran performer once held championship gold.

TNA’s Brian Myers took to social media over the weekend, expressing a desire to see Truth rejoin the company. Myers suggested that Truth could step into a high-profile storyline, possibly facing NXT star and reigning TNA World Champion, Trick Williams.

Myers also mentioned Joe Hendry, indicating that Truth could help “save” TNA from the rising star. Truth previously competed in TNA (then under the NWA banner) where he was a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

The news of Truth’s WWE release has drawn strong reactions from fans, many of whom viewed him as a consistent and entertaining presence in the promotion for years.