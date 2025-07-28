TNA Star’s Contract Reportedly Extended Through 2025

An update has been provided on the contract status of TNA Knockout Killer Kelly following her recent return to the company. A new report has confirmed that her current TNA Wrestling contract has been extended, keeping her with the promotion through the end of 2025.

According to a report from Fightful Select, TNA sources have confirmed that Killer Kelly’s current deal has been extended. Her original contract was set to expire in August 2025, but it will now run through December 2025, ensuring she will remain a part of the TNA program for at least the remainder of the year.

The contract news comes shortly after Kelly made her comeback to the TNA Knockouts division following an extended absence for maternity leave. In the Spring of 2024, rumors of her departure circulated after an internal document stated she was “gone.” However, she clarified at the time that she was still under contract and was simply taking time off. This extension signals TNA’s commitment to her upon her return.

Killer Kelly returns to a TNA Knockouts division that is in a unique and historic state. At the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich to also win the TNA Knockouts World Championship. With a dual-branded champion at the top of the division, the return of a top star like Killer Kelly adds much-needed depth and a potential new challenger for the gold.