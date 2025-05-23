TNA Pulls Title Match Ahead Of Under Siege Event

Tonight, May 23, TNA Wrestling will host its Under Siege event, but one title match planned for the event has now been pulled by the promotion.On this week’s TNA iMPACT, Director of Authority Santino Marella shared that the International title match that had been set between champ Steve Maclin and Matt Cardona was off.

Marella explained that Maclin still isn’t medically cleared after his brutal Dog Collar match with Eric Young a few weeks ago, and the title match will instead happen on next week’s impact. The match was incredibly violent and shortly after, it was reported that TNA would be scaling back on the use of blood and violence, though neither will vanish from the promotion’s programming alltogether.

While this change is disappointing, it is being done in Maclin’s best interests, and fans can expect a stacked show with TNA Under Siege, even without this title match.